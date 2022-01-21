Voice of the Reader: What good does it do?

Another day of raging infections and hospitalizations in Southern Illinois. Another SIU basketball game that we will not attend even though we have season tickets. At the beginning of the season, signs to mask were everywhere and announcements were made throughout the game begging people to mask up. Students were masked, cheerleaders were masked, but many of the "fans" were not. No enforcement of the rules seemed to be considered. Then the signs came down; the announcements stopped. The masks came off. They even began to have the "Smile Camera" which encouraged everyone to go maskless as group after group yelled to be shown — all without masks, of course. I hope the Massie Dental Practice is making a lot of money from their ads. I am sure they have boosted the number infected with COVID.