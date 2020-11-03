 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: What IHSA is teaching students
To the Editor:

The IHSA Board, area coaches and athletic directors are saying to young athletes that they are being wrongfully deprived of their absolute right to play sports. These leaders have lost an opportunity to teach that while not being able to compete is very disappointing, it is not a life tragedy. That life tragedy will occur if one of their athletes contracts the virus and suffers long-term damage or if they contract and then infect, sicken and/or kill one of their loved ones — most likely grandparents, but possibly parents or siblings.

Perhaps the adults could be teaching the students to look at real deprivation — the lost incomes, the lost jobs and most importantly the lost lives. Would that not be better preparation for their future — facing disappointment and adversity and becoming a stronger person?

Treva O'Neill

Carbondale

