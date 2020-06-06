Voice of the Reader: What is being an American?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

A simple question with a simple answer, but one that apparently has escaped all too many residents of our fair land: What is being an American?

It is obvious that being American ultimately depends on how seriously we take our obligations under the Constitution with its emphasis on individual rights.

We love to pledge “with liberty and justice for all.” But, we are American only if in our daily lives we protect and uphold the sacred value in that simple phrase without exceptions, especially today as it applies to race.

If an individual resident cannot devote himself/herself unfailingly to our Constitution with its rights, privileges, and obligations, then he or she is not truly American.

Working faithfully together to uphold “liberty and justice for all ...” — that’s being American.

Fred H. Dippel

Marion

