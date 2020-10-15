Voice of the Reader: What is Trump inferring?

To the Editor:
Trump recently tweeted an altered Biden campaign sign with Biden's face superimposed in a wheelchair with fellow residents of a nursing home. The caption read "Biden for Resident."
What is he inferring? Are those elderly in wheelchairs who reside in nursing homes somehow degrading? Of course, he did say that nobody gets the virus, only the old people with heart conditions. More than 4,000 "nobodies" have perished in nursing homes in Illinois during this pandemic. I am sure that somebody has a loved one in a nursing home that you would love to see, but can't because of the situation we are in.
Think about the residents of those nursing homes, who Trump mocked, who are unable to see their loved ones, and God forbid, will die, without having any loved one present. Of course, in the past, Trump mocked a disabled reporter. Now this. What's next? The Special Olympics?
Skip Paul
Goreville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!