Voice of the Reader: What more will it take?

To the Editor:

Is the United States going to wait any longer to remove Donald Trump from office? Are the actions of last Wednesday insufficient to show that he is incapable of holding the powerful office of president? If so, what more will it take?

More deaths, more destruction? Are five deaths (including a Capitol policeman) and mob entry into the halls of democracy not enough? Do we need to show the entire world (some countries which we habitually hassle for their "lack of democracy") how even more out-of-control this country can become under President Trump? If remaining Trump supporters are thirsty for even more chaos than the current state of affairs, I would ask them (to quote Russell Crowe from the movie Gladiator): “Are you not entertained?"

No, the time for action is now. Trump needs to be removed and prevented from ever returning to politics. Imagine what a president with nothing left to lose could do in his final days in office. Do you want him playing with the nuclear codes? The events of this week show that such is not an impossible scenario.

Do something now before this great country witnesses even more death and destruction on behalf of Donald Trump and those congressmen whose loyalty blinders have kept them from seeing what the man is really made of.