Voice of the Reader: Where is Mike Bost?

I just don't understand Mike Bost. He says he is a veteran, a Marine. Yet when Mr. Trump trashes our military, our veterans deceased and active, he says nothing. And I've waited, hoping he would. You can be loyal to our president and still stand up and speak out when he is terribly wrong.

What The Atlantic reported and which was supported by several other outstanding news organizations was disgusting, it made me sick and mad as hell. He is the commander in chief and of course denied it, but he is a proven pathological liar. But this is not about him, this is about Rep. Mike Bost. Why can't he stand up and speak out. I'm a veteran and I am disgusted with our president and his comments, they are disgusting. As a Marine, where is Mike Bost?