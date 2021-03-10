Voice of the Reader: Where's the compassion?

60 Minutes reported on people who have lost their jobs because businesses closed, many of which will not reopen, was a heart breaking story. These former employees have little or no income, are hungry, living in tents or cars and shelters. The President's stimulus bill is aimed at helping those people, small businesses, schools, hospitals, and states, all of which have been financial victims of COVID-19. Unlike previous stimulus bills, no money is appropriated for big businesses like the airlines and opposition legislators are having a fit. The people are not their priority. They ignore the rate at which poverty is growing and think the federal hourly wage of $7.25 an hour is a fair wage. Can your family live on $11,440 a year? Where is the compassion? It's the people who matter most. Not businesses or persons who go years without paying taxes and repeatedly get corporate and personal tax reductions. President Kennedy said we must save the many who are poor to save the few who are rich. Could the rich face extension? Not yet. They do need to think more about the workers who help make them rich.