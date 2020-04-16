Voice of the Reader: Who knew?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

As Americans sacrifice and suffer, the president defends the miserable federal response to the coronavirus by saying, “Who knew?”

In a 2014 speech, then-President Obama warned of the need to put politics aside and prepare for a possible pandemic but the GOP controlled congress refused.

Bill Gates sounded the alarm in 2015 when he warned that there would be a worldwide pandemic and we are not ready.

In 2017, the incoming Trump team was warned by the Obama administration to prepare for a possible pandemic. If a crisis occurred, this country would face a shortage of ventilators, anti-viral drugs and medical equipment. President Trump responded by firing the Pandemic Response Team in 2018.

But “who knew?”

By early January, intelligence issued classified warnings about the possible pandemic in the president’s daily Brief. Memos reveal that as early as Jan. 18, Secretary of Health Alex Azar warned the president of the dangers of the coronavirus.

But “who knew?"