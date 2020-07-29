Voice of the Reader: Who will make the decision?
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Who will make the decision?

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

In response to your invitation: "Students, parents, and teachers: We want to hear from you." I am not a student or parent. I did teach for 40 years. I retired in 2004.

I am delighted you, "will be looking into the policies and practices districts are implementing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

I will not be returning to the classroom, but I do have concerns. Chief among them is the question of who will make the decision? Educators? Politicians? Medical experts? Teachers should not get the last word. Anxious to return to the classroom and regular paychecks, they just might minimize the threat posed to their students. Neither should a politician — no matter the power of his office — call the shot. Only medical experts appreciate the severity of the threat COVID-19 poses to the community at large.

Yes, there will be economic consequences if we must wait for an effective vaccine. But consider the devastation of a pandemic even more severe than our present situation.

Ed Willis

Murphysboro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Changes

Letter to the Editor: At this critical moment in our history, I am proud the SIU System campuses are doing all we can to become a role model for others in addressing critical issues facing equity and justice.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Questions

Letter to the Editor: Does he want to see police departments defunded? Does he support hostile actions against my brothers and sisters in law enforcement? 

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Consider this

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: I am going to reward the merchants who were looking out for me. Even though it is 10 miles farther to Carbondale, I will continue to shop there.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Fully fund Amtrak

Letter to the Editor: The full funding of Amtrak only helps to protect economic activity. Anything less would run the risk of further damaging an already struggling economy and create logistical hurdles for our businesses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News