Voice of the Reader: Who will make the decision?

In response to your invitation: "Students, parents, and teachers: We want to hear from you." I am not a student or parent. I did teach for 40 years. I retired in 2004.

I will not be returning to the classroom, but I do have concerns. Chief among them is the question of who will make the decision? Educators? Politicians? Medical experts? Teachers should not get the last word. Anxious to return to the classroom and regular paychecks, they just might minimize the threat posed to their students. Neither should a politician — no matter the power of his office — call the shot. Only medical experts appreciate the severity of the threat COVID-19 poses to the community at large.