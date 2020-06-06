Voice of the Reader: Who's essential?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

For some inexplicable reason, the rich are not satisfied with just being rich. They want everybody else to be poor — and the poorer the better.

Everything they do, and everything their minions in Congress do, is to make them richer; but no matter how much wealth they manage to accumulate, it is never enough. They want more. They want your Social Security checks. They want the money in your pension funds. They refuse to pay a living wage and fight every effort of workers to unionize. They begrudge every dollar they pay. They would work you as a slave if they could.

Right now, they are pulling all the levers of power to get you back to work. They don't care that a pandemic continues to spread throughout the country. They need you working because the money machine doesn't work without you. The pandemic laid bare who was really essential to society — especially in hard times.

It is not the billionaires. It is you.

Mick Youther

Murphysboro

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0