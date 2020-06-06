Voice of the Reader: Who's essential?
Voice of the Reader: Who's essential?

To the Editor:

For some inexplicable reason, the rich are not satisfied with just being rich. They want everybody else to be poor — and the poorer the better.

Everything they do, and everything their minions in Congress do, is to make them richer; but no matter how much wealth they manage to accumulate, it is never enough. They want more. They want your Social Security checks. They want the money in your pension funds. They refuse to pay a living wage and fight every effort of workers to unionize. They begrudge every dollar they pay. They would work you as a slave if they could.

Right now, they are pulling all the levers of power to get you back to work. They don't care that a pandemic continues to spread throughout the country. They need you working because the money machine doesn't work without you. The pandemic laid bare who was really essential to society — especially in hard times.

It is not the billionaires. It is you.

Mick Youther

Murphysboro

