 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: Why deny a debate?
0 comments

Voice of the Reader: Why deny a debate?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

It’s official. Mike Bost has refused to debate Ray Lenzi for the right to represent the citizens of the 12th District of Illinois.  

Why does Mr. Bost not care to prove that he is the best person to represent us in Washington?

One reason might be that Bost knows Mr. Lenzi’s experience, clear policy positions, and the ability to explain them would destroy him in a debate.  

Another possibility is that Mr. Bost has just lost his desire to work hard for all those he represents.  He has just become another fat cat in Washington surviving on big donations from a few special interest locals, and specifically large donations from the likes of big pharma.  

Mr. Bost also received thousands of dollars from Igor Fruman, the indicted Giuliani associate, who has been arrested and charged with planning to direct funds from a foreign government to U.S. politicians, Mike Bost being one of those politicians. When this became public Mr. Bost attempted to give the money to a local charity. That charity refused it, saying they wanted no part of his dirty money. So, where’s the money, Mike?

The Lenzi for Congress campaign has for months tried to engage Mike Bost in a debate, the most honorable and straightforward way to convey the ideas of the candidates to the public.  

He has declined. Why? Apparently, he just doesn’t care about doing his job or representing all his constituents, just a few. It’s time to retire Mike Bost. 

Ron Darnell

Makanda

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Still waiting

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Dear Congressman Mike Bost: As a strong supporter of veterans, I await your response to President Trump's calling those in our military "losers" and "suckers."

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Progress

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: To continue our progress, state leaders must continue investment in early learning, in order to fully prepare our youth for success now, and down the line.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A true threat

Letter to the Editor: These are just two examples that show Trump is making waves not offering lifesavers. Most drowning victims succumb because of their own panic.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Progress

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: To continue our progress, state leaders must continue investment in early learning, in order to fully prepare our youth for success now, and down the line.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Clear?

Letter to the Editor: The choice Nov. 3 couldn't be clearer. Vote Ray Lenzi for representative for Illinois' 12th Congressional District.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: RIP Joe Glisson

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: I’m eternally grateful for everything Joe and all the other environmentalists have done for Southern Illinois past, present and future.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News