Voice of the Reader: Why deny a debate?

To the Editor:

It’s official. Mike Bost has refused to debate Ray Lenzi for the right to represent the citizens of the 12th District of Illinois.

Why does Mr. Bost not care to prove that he is the best person to represent us in Washington?

One reason might be that Bost knows Mr. Lenzi’s experience, clear policy positions, and the ability to explain them would destroy him in a debate.

Another possibility is that Mr. Bost has just lost his desire to work hard for all those he represents. He has just become another fat cat in Washington surviving on big donations from a few special interest locals, and specifically large donations from the likes of big pharma.

Mr. Bost also received thousands of dollars from Igor Fruman, the indicted Giuliani associate, who has been arrested and charged with planning to direct funds from a foreign government to U.S. politicians, Mike Bost being one of those politicians. When this became public Mr. Bost attempted to give the money to a local charity. That charity refused it, saying they wanted no part of his dirty money. So, where’s the money, Mike?