Voice of the Reader: Why did Bost sign the brief?

To the Editor:

My goodness, so many letters complaining about Bost signing the amicus brief initiated by the Attorney General of the great state of Texas against four other states. But why did he sign the brief?

I don't think that Bost is under federal indictment like the attorney general in Texas and is perhaps looking for a pardon from Trump. It couldn't be that Bost still has any Russian campaign money, as he donated that money after it was made public.

Nope, this all had to do with Trump pressuring the House and Senate Republicans to go along with the case by signing on to the amicus brief. Not much of a movement initially, but when Trump announced that he was personally going to review who was going to sign this petition, Mike and 125 others couldn't sign fast enough. Amazing what fear can do to somebody who I thought had credibility, but yet will not do anything to upset his dear leader.

To this date, even after saying that the Supreme Court (who refused to hear this case because there was no merit) is the final arbiter in cases of election fraud, he still has not recognized Biden as the next president. Come on Mike!!!

Skip Paul

Goreville

