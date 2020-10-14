Voice of the Reader: Why did I vote for Lenzi?

To the Editor:

Why did I vote for Ray Lenzi instead of Mike Bost? Bost is surely an honorable man and has helped many of us during his career. I wish him a speedy recovery from COVID-19. But Mike Bost has done little or nothing when it comes to the major “existential” issues we face today.

On the other hand, Lenzi appears totally committed to dealing effectively with climate disruption, racial inequities, the economy skewed heavily toward the wealthy, quality health care availability for all, and political corruption caused by big money. Lenzi will not be a pawn of any self-serving leadership in Congress, whereas Bost appears to have always voted his party line regardless. Moreover, his votes seemed to be in line with a president who sees little reason to uphold the Constitution, the rule of law, and valued governmental procedures, not to mention avoiding or denying the real crises facing our nation.