Voice of the Reader: Why did you do it, Mike?

To the Editor:

Why did you do it, Mike?

Why did you sign onto a scheme to hold onto power at any cost? You went along for the ride, and in doing so, you sold your soul to the devil. You were reckless and turned your back on your constituents. We’ve never considered you “fringe.” But how do you decide you can overturn democracy because of one person, especially someone as despicable as Donald Trump? Any means are justified to get your ends? No, they’re not.

Why did you do it, Mike,? You’re a family man, a Christian, a longtime representative of the people of Southern Illinois. How could you turn your back on your entire career? You made a big mistake, and I think you know that. I don’t know if you’re a golfer, but if you are, you need a mulligan.