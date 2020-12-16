Voice of the Reader: Why did you do it, Mike?

To the Editor:
Why did you do it, Mike?
Why did you sign onto a scheme to hold onto power at any cost? You went along for the ride, and in doing so, you sold your soul to the devil. You were reckless and turned your back on your constituents. We’ve never considered you “fringe.” But how do you decide you can overturn democracy because of one person, especially someone as despicable as Donald Trump? Any means are justified to get your ends? No, they’re not.
Why did you do it, Mike,? You’re a family man, a Christian, a longtime representative of the people of Southern Illinois. How could you turn your back on your entire career? You made a big mistake, and I think you know that. I don’t know if you’re a golfer, but if you are, you need a mulligan.
We have known you for many years. You are not the type of man that grabs women by their privates and brags about it. You have never appeared to be a grandfather who would like to see his grandbabies separated from their mothers and put into cages. You haven’t seemed like a man who cares more about yourself than about the thousands of COVID deaths. However, signing onto this document imprints you in history forever as someone who was willing to turn over an election to support a disgusting man who has nothing, nothing, Mike, in common with you.
Why did you do it?
Diann Gordon
Carbondale
