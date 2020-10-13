Voice of the Reader: Why I am voting for Liz Hunter for Jackson County treasurer

I’m honored to know Liz Hunter. I met her while working on a community project. In the years since, I have seen her display integrity of the highest order, honesty, and a deep desire to help her Southern Illinois community. I know that once elected, Liz Hunter will not care if a community member voted for her, she will want to help that community member resolve whatever issue they are facing to the best of her ability. Hunter’s abilities are many. She knows how to listen, a rarity these days. Hunter has years of experience in solving complex problems quickly, efficiently, and with transparency to her constituents.