Voice of the Reader: Why I am voting for Liz Hunter for Jackson County treasurer

To the Editor:
I’m honored to know Liz Hunter. I met her while working on a community project. In the years since, I have seen her display integrity of the highest order, honesty, and a deep desire to help her Southern Illinois community. I know that once elected, Liz Hunter will not care if a community member voted for her, she will want to help that community member resolve whatever issue they are facing to the best of her ability. Hunter’s abilities are many. She knows how to listen, a rarity these days. Hunter has years of experience in solving complex problems quickly, efficiently, and with transparency to her constituents.
She’s not going to view a community member as a Republican, Democrat, or any other party. Hunter is going to view you as a neighbor with a concern. She’s from Southern Illinois. She believes in the people of Southern Illinois. Hunter and I may not agree on everything, and that’s OK. I know that she will still represent my interests better than any other candidate. I know this because she will only see me as her neighbor that needs someone to listen.
Brenda King
Carbondale
