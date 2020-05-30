Voice of the Reader: Why?

To the Editor:
The cries for mercy from the dying man as the knee of the officer pressed against his neck and denied him the air he needed to live were met with indifference. From four police officers, all of whom heard the cries, none of whom extended mercy as though the life beneath them somehow was void of value.
This is not an indictment of the good and decent professional police officers who protect us every minute of the day. Officers whom we have given the most difficult responsibility of balancing the keeping of order with the display of understanding and compassion. A job that none of us want because we know we could never get it perfectly right as we demand of them. But here, with no proof yet in hand, balance between these two guiding principles never entered the arresting officers minds. Why? Why were they so indifferent to protecting the life of this man in their custody?
Perhaps the answer lies not in the hearts of these four officers, but in the heart of our beloved America. For all our goodness, there is a stain on our heart. Did we, somewhere along the way, become indifferent to the most important foundations upon which our democracy stands, that “all men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights and that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Have we forgotten President Lincoln’s words of mercy and forgiveness at the end of our Civil War, “with malice toward none, with charity for all?” Did we decide, somewhere along the path, to forego “a more perfect union” because we needed a permanent underclass to which we could feel superior? And in doing so, we could justify our indifference to poverty, injustice, to lack of health care, to high unemployment, to inferior schools in our communities of color?
If we can be indifferent to all of those inequities, then it is only a small step to our indifference to the cries of mercy from a whole race of people dying under our collective knees. No, I wasn’t there. I can always say, it’s not my fault. But every time I have failed to stand up against racism. Every time I have failed to call out prejudice and hatred for what it is. Every time I have failed to show mercy to the oppressed, I have failed the America I love and added to the indelible stain of indifference on our heart.
Glenn Poshard
Carbondale
