Voice of the Reader: Why?

To the Editor:

The cries for mercy from the dying man as the knee of the officer pressed against his neck and denied him the air he needed to live were met with indifference. From four police officers, all of whom heard the cries, none of whom extended mercy as though the life beneath them somehow was void of value.

This is not an indictment of the good and decent professional police officers who protect us every minute of the day. Officers whom we have given the most difficult responsibility of balancing the keeping of order with the display of understanding and compassion. A job that none of us want because we know we could never get it perfectly right as we demand of them. But here, with no proof yet in hand, balance between these two guiding principles never entered the arresting officers minds. Why? Why were they so indifferent to protecting the life of this man in their custody?