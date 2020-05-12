Voice of the Reader: Words of wisdom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

Jim Muir's column on advice for the stay-home Class of 2020 was one of the best pieces of journalism I have ever read. I wish every 2020 high school graduate in America could read his column.

For weeks, I had been trying to decide what to say to two amazing 2020 Benton High School graduates who have missed out on a wonderful end to their incredibly successful high school career. After reading Mr. Muir's column, I sent it to the aforementioned grads with a note that Mr. Muir's column expressed my thoughts and wishes so much better than I could ever put in words.

To everyone in the Class of 2020, I will echo Mr. Muir's final thoughts in his article: God bless you on your journey, you are the future and we're counting on you.

And thank you, Mr. Muir, for your words of wisdom.

Terry Gamber

Mount Vernon

