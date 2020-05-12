Voice of the Reader: Words of wisdom

To the Editor:
Jim Muir's column on advice for the stay-home Class of 2020 was one of the best pieces of journalism I have ever read. I wish every 2020 high school graduate in America could read his column.
For weeks, I had been trying to decide what to say to two amazing 2020 Benton High School graduates who have missed out on a wonderful end to their incredibly successful high school career. After reading Mr. Muir's column, I sent it to the aforementioned grads with a note that Mr. Muir's column expressed my thoughts and wishes so much better than I could ever put in words.
To everyone in the Class of 2020, I will echo Mr. Muir's final thoughts in his article: God bless you on your journey, you are the future and we're counting on you.
And thank you, Mr. Muir, for your words of wisdom.
Terry Gamber
Mount Vernon
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!