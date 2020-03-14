Voice of the Reader: Workhorses

To the Editor:

I see in the paper one candidate calling for TRS COLAs (cost of living ) to be tied to actual inflation and not the 3% compounded Tier 1 retirees get (he seemed to have no understanding of the present Tier system that was started 10 years ago). If you are Tier 2 or 3, you get a lesser deal.

For 30 years following the creation of TRS as an actuarially-based retirement fund, retirees were given a set dollar amount or a set amount based of service etc. Under this system pensions never kept up with the cost of living. In the late 1960s, the COLA was set at 1.5%, inflation was over 6%. In 1972, it went to 2% with inflation in 1974 at over 11%. In 1978, in went to 3%, which was based on the initial contribution amount. Inflation in 1978 was around 9%, so the COLA consistently failed to “keep up.”

So, in 1990, the percentage was kept at 3 but now based on the current, not original pension amount. Given the runaway inflation of the previous decades, this was seen at the time as a good fiscal move on the part of the General Assembly.

The boom years of the '90s and recession of the early 2000s (recessions are good for low inflation rates) saw the inflation rate flatline at between 2% and 3%.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}