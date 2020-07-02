Voice of the Reader: Wrong message

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Five million. That’s how many passengers moved through O’Hare airport in January (actually 5.8 million). The number was 5.5 million in February, dropping off to 3.4 million in March (flychicago.com).

Since early March, air travel dropped 95% but is, as of last week, back up to 25% of its early March daily volume nationally according to the TSA. Since it dropped precipitously in March, I’m using January for my benchmark of averages. So if all that generally holds true, an average of over 48,000 people are moving through the airport daily.

The Grand American trapshooting competition was expected to draw 5,000 total participants and spectators to Sparta over a two-week period. The event is outdoors. The coordinators submitted a 41-page plan for preventing the spread of COVID-19 to the local health department, which approved it. And yet the state health department, with the expressed endorsement of IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike and her boss, Gov J.B. Pritzker, denied it.

It was scheduled for August. It will now be held in Missouri. The event annually brings a 30 million dollar impact to Southern Illinois (The Southern).