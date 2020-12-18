Voice of the Reader: Yesterday's news

To the Editor:

The electorate of Southern Illinois just returned Mike Bost to Washington last month for two more years. As far as we know, it was a free and fair election, devoid of fraudulent or trashed ballots or stuffed ballot boxes. Of course, there has been little solid evidence of this occurring anywhere in the country other than from hysterical and unsubstantiated reporting by unreliable sources. And yet our duly elected representative saw fit to sign onto a suit filed by the state of Texas against four other states’ election results based on similar baseless claims. Is this why we sent him to the Capitol?

It should be self-evident to any thinking voter that this is tantamount to subverting the entire democratic process, as one state attempts to invalidate the election outcomes of other states they don’t like, with the assistance of Bost and 125 other members of Congress. The Supreme Court, even though stuffed with Trump appointees, certainly failed to find merit in this suit.