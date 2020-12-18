Voice of the Reader: Yesterday's news

To the Editor:
The electorate of Southern Illinois just returned Mike Bost to Washington last month for two more years. As far as we know, it was a free and fair election, devoid of fraudulent or trashed ballots or stuffed ballot boxes. Of course, there has been little solid evidence of this occurring anywhere in the country other than from hysterical and unsubstantiated reporting by unreliable sources. And yet our duly elected representative saw fit to sign onto a suit filed by the state of Texas against four other states’ election results based on similar baseless claims. Is this why we sent him to the Capitol?
It should be self-evident to any thinking voter that this is tantamount to subverting the entire democratic process, as one state attempts to invalidate the election outcomes of other states they don’t like, with the assistance of Bost and 125 other members of Congress. The Supreme Court, even though stuffed with Trump appointees, certainly failed to find merit in this suit.
I find it strange that some elections are fine (Bost’s, for instance) while others are not — those where Trump lost. Interesting too that I could find mention of this action or justification for it nowhere in the “Bost Bulletin,” Mike’s weekly newsletter, where he typically reports on his Washington activities. Too bad there isn’t a recall option for these congressmen; they should at least be subject to sanctions.
It appears that as a party, Republicans are suffering from the lack of intestinal fortitude required to move forward and find a more suitable leader now that it is apparent that their sore loser is soon to be displaced from the White House. I have long thought that what Trump most desperately fears and wants to avoid is being described as “yesterday’s news.” Maybe that appellation should also be remembered for Bost come 2022.
Jim Renshaw
Carbondale
