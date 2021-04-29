Voice of the Reader: You just don't know

To the Editor:

Yesterday my wife and I went to breakfast. I parked in the handicap space and put our handicapped hanger on the rear view mirror. I won't tell you which of us is disabled or why (we’ll get back to that) only that one of us is disabled.

We made our way inside and as I was talking to the host about the seating situation a man interrupted me to ask me if I had a permit to park there. I filled with rage. I looked right into his eyes and yelled “YES!” I couldn’t believe that this guy would ask anyone that question without first going to look at the vehicle to see if there was anything hanging from the rear view mirror, or a disabled decal on the license plate.

He must have known the answer could have been “yes” — not only “yes” but a terrible “yes." Like maybe my favorite body part got blown off in Afghanistan, but you can’t tell because my pants cover the wound. Or maybe my wife lost a child at birth and she can’t walk so well because of a hospital acquired infection.