Voice of the Reader: You're not going to change minds

To the Editor:

Yes, Mike Bost won his election by a landslide! Yes, Mike Bost has never lost an election in his 24-plus years in politics. Most people must really like him. Ya think!

Yes, he voted with 17 other states and their attorneys general to question this year's presidential election. Like 70 million other Republicans that voted for Trump who feel that voting by mail was questionable in some states to say the least!

No less than nine editorials in the last two days in the Southern Illinoisan hammering U.S. Rep. Mike Bost. Why? Even The Southern editorial blasted him. Where are the editorials backing Mike Bost's stance. None?

Why would anyone trust this year's election? The Department of Justice, the FBI and the House Democrats spent over three years promoting lies and false documents to say the Russians stole the the last presidential election that Trump won! Now, turn it around and the Republicans for the last six weeks want to make sure this presidential election was fair. Now everybody wants to crucify Mike Bost.

For all you Bost haters out there, good luck. You're not going change the minds of the PEOPLE WHO VOTE FOR HIM EVERY TIME HE RUNS FOR REELECTION!