Voice of the Reader

COVID-19 can make homelessness worse

To the Editor:

While all of us struggle to follow social distancing and food hoarding, for several across our country and across Illinois and Missouri, none of these measures are remotely feasible, the unhoused community.

For millions more that are surviving at the brink of homelessness this pandemic may be forcing them to continue to work. Eleven million American families currently pay over 50% of their income for rent and are living on the financial edge and are only one event away from homelessness, be it the loss of a job or the burden of a medical bill. COVID-19 can make our homelessness crisis worse and we must act now.

I urge our members of Congress to support Emergency Solutions Grants to address the housing and health needs of people experiencing homelessness, along with a national moratorium on evictions and substantial resources for emergency rental assistance.

Sri Jaladi

St. Louis

Take this seriously

To the Editor:

Large, essential Carbondale businesses, specifically grocery stores, need to do a much better job in monitoring social distancing.

The stores are always busy. Many customers, particularly the younger ones, give little thought to social distance. There is nothing I can see to protect the cashiers, no readily available hand cleanser. No special guidelines posted. The produce section is an area that needs readily available cleansers or anything to keep everyone safe.

These businesses should be setting an example, not operating as though there is no public health problem. The public needs more evidence that the large businesses in Carbondale are taking this epidemic seriously.

Thank you.

Jane Nichols

Murphysboro

More help

To the Editor:

The term “out of sight, out of mind” has taken on a new meaning during the coronavirus. In the midst of panic and worry, it is easy to forget about the smaller details — or rather the smaller creatures.

Many pet shelters and rescues are closed to the public but are still taking in animals as people face personal financial turmoil. If you are in need of a furry friend, your quarantine doesn’t have to delay you. Many shelters have online adoption available. If you can’t adopt a pet, that’s fine too. Right now, local animal shelters have some of the greatest need for funding, supplies, and volunteers. If you find yourself with extra free time, many shelters are in extreme need of volunteers. Additionally, you can donate food and supplies — maybe even share some of your paper towels, if you’ve picked up a few too many rolls.

If you choose to give financially, make sure it goes to your local pet shelter. National organizations such as ASPCA and the Humane Society of the United States aren’t affiliated with your local shelter and have large overhead costs and executive salaries. If you don’t know which shelter to give to, HelpPetShelters.com makes sure 95% of your donations get to a local shelter in your state that has been screened.

Thank you.

Will Coggin

Managing Director

HelpPetShelters.com

