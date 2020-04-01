Voice of the Reader

The stores are always busy. Many customers, particularly the younger ones, give little thought to social distance. There is nothing I can see to protect the cashiers, no readily available hand cleanser. No special guidelines posted. The produce section is an area that needs readily available cleansers or anything to keep everyone safe.

These businesses should be setting an example, not operating as though there is no public health problem. The public needs more evidence that the large businesses in Carbondale are taking this epidemic seriously.

Thank you.

Jane Nichols

Murphysboro

To the Editor:

The term “out of sight, out of mind” has taken on a new meaning during the coronavirus. In the midst of panic and worry, it is easy to forget about the smaller details — or rather the smaller creatures.