 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Readerf: No shots, no service
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Readerf: No shots, no service

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

In order to bring back our normal daily lives during and after the pandemic, the solution is simple and obvious. If you don't have an ID card that states you have been vaccinated against the COVID-19, then you will not be admitted to a public meeting or event.

Just like no shoes, no shirt, no service, we would add no shots, no service, also. Those who refuse their shots will not be able to participate until they have become a non-threat to society. If you don't want your shots, don't expect admission.

John R. Davis

Carbondale

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Thank you, JCHD

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: I really want to praise the Jackson County Health Department on the setup for the COVID-19 vaccinations. The system worked like a well-oiled machine.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Trump disqualified

Letter to the Editor: I have just read Roger Eddy's hodgepodge of thoughts about the impeachment of the former president of the United States, Donald J. Trump. It is so obfuscating as to render the reader to smack his head, and say, "What?"

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Efficient

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: My wife and I got the first COVID-19 vaccination at the Pavilion on Wednesday. In and out in 30 minutes with an appointment scheduled for the second shot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News