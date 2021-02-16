 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Southern: Just listen
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Southern: Just listen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

As I watched the turmoil in our country unfold, the sense of fear and loss of power expressed by those actions of destruction were, and continue to be, overwhelming.

When you’re weak and frightened and a big guy with a soothing, sing-song voice tells you he understands you and thinks you’re special and he will take care of you, you want to believe him. So you decide that everything he says is true. There’s a lot of security in that choice.

But there is still so much fear and loss of control, and that fear manifests as anger. And that anger evolves into defensive destructive actions.

If people dare to admit they are wrong or made a mistake, they may feel the loss of even more control, so it’s safer to turn back and delve deeper into the anger.

Anger can be so seductive because the intensity of that emotion feels like power; and “the angrier I am, the stronger I feel.” Others may agree with that anger. It may feel like there is security with that unity of indignation and anger. But that security is simply not real.

It's very difficult to step back from the seductive power of anger long enough to listen to what others think and feel. Just listening does not bring loss of power. Just listening may not change minds or hearts or even lead to coming together and healing.

But if just listening leads to some recognition and understanding, perhaps unthinking and damaging actions could be reduced. Destruction has never brought victory or healing ... it just hurts. We don’t need to damage anything or anyone in order to gain our safety. We could just simply follow the Golden Rule.

Judy Ashby

Carbondale

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Blessed to have JCHD

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: I would like to add my voice to the chorus of praise that I have seen on your editorial page of late for the incredibly efficient vaccination program being administered by the Jackson County Health Department.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: House Bill 3360 stops delays

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Insurers have a long history of dragging out litigation to force injured parties and surviving families to accept settlements that are less than they deserve or likely would receive at trial.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Trump disqualified

Letter to the Editor: I have just read Roger Eddy's hodgepodge of thoughts about the impeachment of the former president of the United States, Donald J. Trump. It is so obfuscating as to render the reader to smack his head, and say, "What?"

Letters

Voice of the Reader: We can do this

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Last week, Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry signed a proclamation declaring Feb. 1 through 7 Gun Violence Survivors Week. Cities across America are raising awareness about gun violence and honoring the lives stolen by gun violence.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: No coverage

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: I cannot believe there was no coverage of Saturday's Mineral Area College at John A. Logan men's basketball game in Sunday's edition.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News