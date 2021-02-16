Voice of the Southern: Just listen

To the Editor:

As I watched the turmoil in our country unfold, the sense of fear and loss of power expressed by those actions of destruction were, and continue to be, overwhelming.

When you’re weak and frightened and a big guy with a soothing, sing-song voice tells you he understands you and thinks you’re special and he will take care of you, you want to believe him. So you decide that everything he says is true. There’s a lot of security in that choice.

But there is still so much fear and loss of control, and that fear manifests as anger. And that anger evolves into defensive destructive actions.

If people dare to admit they are wrong or made a mistake, they may feel the loss of even more control, so it’s safer to turn back and delve deeper into the anger.

Anger can be so seductive because the intensity of that emotion feels like power; and “the angrier I am, the stronger I feel.” Others may agree with that anger. It may feel like there is security with that unity of indignation and anger. But that security is simply not real.