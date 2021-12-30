Voice of the Southern: Wear mask or get vaxxed

To the Editor:

It is by now well known that COVID-19 infections are rising in our area. The Delta and Omicron variants each have their challenges. I am not writing this letter to report statistics. I am writing because health personnel have given safety measure that protect us and the public from this often deadly disease.

Banterra Arena has a mask mandate. You can't enter the building without a mask. This mandate doesn't discriminate on vaccination status or curtail anyone's freedom to choose or not choose to be vaccinated. Mask mandates are one of the most important ways that people can protect themselves and others. So why is it, after having a mask mandate to enter the Banterra building, there is no enforcement? Most of the people who enter for sporting events have a mask on and then remove it immediately after passing the ticket taker.

Staff, custodians, food servers, TV and radio personalities all remain masked. What is is so special about the general public that they can't or won't remain masked for the duration of the game? Players and fans deserve more consideration than this.

SIU needs to ensure that players, fans and staff stay healthy so that everyone can enjoy the events. Spreading COVID-19 in an enclosed arena with folks shouting and cheering unmasked is dangerous.

There are two options for SIUC: Enforce the mask mandate or only allow those who are fully vaccinated into the event. Those who are fully vaccinated probably wouldn't mind wearing a mask because they already take COVID-19 seriously and have taken steps to stop its spread.

Gary Eicholzer

Crainville

