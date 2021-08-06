Opinion | Anna Marie Aumiller: Thanks again for your support

On Aug. 8, 1996, 38 members of AFSCME Local 3280 went on strike against the Tennessee private company contracted to operate the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Anna. After six months of bargaining for a first contract the company’s last best offer was two cents above the minimum wage with no medical insurance.
I was 20 years old and looked to my senior coworkers for guidance. Many had worked union at the Anna Florsheim factory and knew the benefits of a strong union. AFSCME provided a $100/week strike benefit. My take home pay was under $130/week.
The support we got from the community was overwhelming. Unions would come to the picket line bearing cash and non-perishable food items. We got so much food we had to secure a storage building donated by a local gas station. The union organized two bags of groceries distribute to each striker weekly. We held union meetings at the VFW, which donated freezer space for perishables.
Every day the workers from Public Aid (also AFSCME) would picket with us on their lunch hour. Kroger offered temporary part time jobs to all the strikers. The Southern ran an editorial supporting the strike.
At the Du Quoin State Fair, Illinois' governor at the time, Jim Edgar, met privately with a delegation of strikers, where it became apparent to him that our standard of living was better on strike than working.
After six weeks on the picket line the company improved its offer. We got 70% in raises over the three-year contract with family medical 90% paid by the company.
After three years, our next negotiation went smoothly and we got three nice raises. AFSCME made the de-privatization of the Veterans' Home a legislative objective. By taking the wages out of competition, we had wiped out any cost savings.
On April 1, 2004, the state booted the privateers and we became state employees and the strike leaders are pretty much all retired. There are a handful of us, still working here caring for the vets we love and making a living wage. Our AFSCME Council 31 Director once told us: "You get what you’re big enough to take.”
So take it easy — but take it.
Thanks again for everyone's support.
Anna Marie Aumiller is a support service worker at the Anna Vets Home and President of AFSCME LOCAL 3280.