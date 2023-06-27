Does a woodpecker have a reason for pecking?

This red-headed bird feeds on a mixed diet of insects, fruit and assorted seeds. He is very fond of beetles, ants and other insects that tend to burrow into logs and tree trunks. Some of these insects dig tiny tunnels in a wood to bury their eggs, and later the grubs hatch and live hidden away in the trunks and branches. The busy woodpecker uses his strong beak to dig out ants and beetles, grubs and insect eggs. When you hear his peck-peck drumming through the woods, he is shopping for his favorite foods. From the noise he makes you would think that would bash in his brains. But not at all. Aside from his hard beak, he has an extra strong neck and a shield of bone to protect his head. His fast, hammering blows do not hurt him at all.

Do all eagles eat fish?

Several of the world’s great birds are classed as eagles, and all of them are meat-eating birds of prey. However, they do not all agree on the kind of meat they eat. There are eagles in the forests of Africa, far from seas and waterways. These birds prey on the monkey population. Our golden eagle dines on rabbits and foxes, birds and water fowl-but as a rule he is not a fisherman. Our American bald eagle is actually a sea bird, and fish are his favorite food. His rival is the osprey, who rates as one of the best bird fishermen. Sometimes the eagle will rob the osprey of his fish in mid-air.

Were there ever real unicorns?

Artists of the Middle Ages painted his portrait and embroidered him in glowing tapestries. They pictured him as a noble horse with a fierce horn growing like a cabled spear from his wide forehead. No one had seen him, but everyone was sure he existed. His horn was said to bring luck and the rich bought unicorn horns from northern sailors. Those so-called unicorn horns were really narwhal tusks. As late as 1722, visitors to Siberia thought they found a fossil skeleton of a unicorn. But scientists said it was the remains of a tusky mammoth. No one has seen or found the remains of a unicorn. For the wonderful beast never existed. He is a mythical dream animal created by man’s busy imagination.

Are there really sea horses?

There are no handsome palominos, noble thoroughbreds or rebellious mavericks living in the sea. But here are ocean dwellers called sea horses. They are small fellows, just a few inches long. They look somewhat like the horse on a chess board and just like the old gray mare. The tiny head of the sea horse is like a caricature of a big horse who lives on land. The little fellow’s neck has the graceful curve of the real horse. But instead of legs and hooves, he has fairy fins. He breathes through fishy gills, and his body is covered with scaly plates.

Do any animals hibernate in the summer?

The hibernating animals go into their deep comas when food becomes scarce and the weather is too uncomfortable for them. In most places, this is the chilly winter season. But in the deserts, the tough season comes with scorching days of summer. Animals that go into a deep sleep to escape unbearable summer heat are said to estivate. In our southwestern deserts, many of the furry little ground squirrels estivate during June and July. They curl up in their burrows and go into a deep coma which is just what their cousin the woodchuck does to escape the winter season in other parts of the country. Some desert lizards and tortoises also estivate.

Are there any mister ladybugs?

Long ago, someone dedicated this rosy-red little beetle to the Virgin Mary, and it became known as the ladybug or the lady beetle. We call it the ladybug or the lady beetle. In any case, we can count the pretty little insects among our friends, for every year they devour host of aphids and other insects which feed on our food crops. In America alone we have more than 350 different ladybugs. And there are both males and females in every variety. The little, round, red beetle with its black spots that you find in the garden could be either Mr. or Mrs. ladybug.

Is there any reason for the sea lion’s name?

When you see the sea lion, he is usually wet and his fine fur coat is slicked down close to his smooth body. There are times when the fat fellow likes to sun bathe, and he lolls for hours at a time on a rocky ledge above the pounding surf. At such times, his fine fur coat becomes dry and you see what seems to be a ruff around his neck. Actually, this is a mane of rather longish curly hair and the sea lion gets his name because, like the king of beasts, he has a mane.