Right now, millions of moths are devouring and causing holes in our warm winter clothing. The sneak attacks occur where sweaters and other cozy garments are stored away without proper moth proofing. When you know the habits of the moth and its hungry family, you can do a better job of protecting those winter clothes.

Maybe you thought you did a good job of storing your winter clothes. But when the packages are opened in the fall, a squadron of fluttering little moths flies out to greet you. If this happens, the damage is already done. Woolen jackets, socks and sweaters are riddled with moth holes. Those winter clothes were not properly moth proofed.

Moths attack feathers and leather, furs and fabrics such as angora, which is made from hair. But their favorite food is wool. They cannot eat cotton, rayon or synthetic fabrics such as nylon. They prefer fabrics that are soiled with grease and dirt. Always brush and clean the clothes thoroughly before storing them. Plenty of moth-destroying chemicals should be stuffed between the layers of stored clothing.

Maybe you did all these things and still the moths got into your clothes. So let’s follow a female moth to learn some of her habits. She is a small drab insect hunting for a place to lay her eggs. She needs a dark and quite place, rather warm and not too dry. There also must be plenty of food for the grubs to eat when they hatch from the eggs. A closet where winter clothes are in storage is just the right spot.

The moth is small enough to squeeze through a pin hole. Your clothes may be wrapped and sealed, but if there is a tiny crack or slit in the wrapping, Mrs. Moth will find it. She will crawl inside and lay her eggs. When the grubs hatch, they find themselves surrounded by food. To the hungry creatures, a woolen sweater is like a supermarket full of groceries

The greedy grubs eat and eat until they almost, but not quite, ready to burst their skins. Then they turn themselves into sleeping pupae. When the pupae hatch, the insects will have their wings. Some of the adult moths will escape through small holes and cracks, some will wait to greet you when you open the package of stored clothing.

The damage is done by the grubs of the moth. These famished fellows must eat enough to last a lifetime. The eggs, of course, do not eat, nor do the sleeping pupa. The adult moths do not eat holes in fabrics. They do not eat at all. Their only duty is to lay their eggs in a suitable place – after which they die.

There are thousands of insects in the world and each has a different appearance, different habits some have wings and others don’t. the species vary in shapes and forms. And some are valuable to man and others are destructive. The moth would be in the destructive group.