I have previously written about this subject, ‘a third party needed in our government structure,' but feel the need again to express my opinion, especially since our politicians are having such a difficult time in passing a Debt Limit Ceiling.

I believe they will soon agree, even though time is rapidly running out, to a budget that both sides can live with, even though it may strain their egos. Not to pass this budget would cause the United States to default on its debts. This would be disastrous for our country and would be the first time in the history of our country, that this happened. I don’t believe any politician wants this on their record.

This is one of the many things, why I believe we are in need of a third party. It is my opinion that with a third party a Debt Limit Ceiling would never come under fire as this one has. A unity of giving and taking, would return as it used to be with the Democrat and Republican parties.

If I understand this correctly this is money that has already been spent and the United States is obligated to pay bills owed just as we individuals are. Defaulting to do so would cause a chain of reactions that would stop social security benefits, Veterans pay, the devaluing of our dollar, and many more unpleasant situations. All these things caused from a default in payment is a frightening thing and unimaginable.

This is a nerve-racking condition, especially for the older citizens on social security, unnecessarily brought on by our politicians. Each pointing the figure at the other and putting the blame on the other. It is my opinion that both sides need to buckle down into the job of representing the people and instead of a no progress made at the table. They should give and take as meant to be and make some progress. Remember the old saying, “you can’t have your cake and eat it too.”

If no agreement is passed, Heaven forbid, and the United States defaults on its debts, every politician, in both parties should be voted out of office when their term expires. They are no better than the Proud Boys and several of them is now in prison since the white house rioting. I pray for a third party. Thanks be to God.