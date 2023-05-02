Did you notice that three Republicans running for president made speeches at the NRA’s National Convention a few days ago?

They all spoke about the Second Amendment and they were backing it 100%. Aren’t we all?

They totally ignored the military weapons part, that has come under fire recently. This developed because of all the killings that have happened in recent months by military firearms. The Second Amendment is not, nor has it ever been in question, but the military weapons that have become available for public use are in question with the majority of Americans against the availability of them for public access, as shown by the latest polls.

Apparently these politicians could care less about what the polls show and what the American people want. They want to make an issue that to ban military weapons would be a threat to the Second Amendment, which is in line with the NRA's thinking, and not true.

This tells us who these three are catering to. These military weapons were designed for mass killings and have no place in civilian hands. Common sense should tell us this. Join the army if you want one of these weapons. They will teach you first hand how to use them.

I read somewhere former president Donald Trump only paid $750 of total taxes a couple years ago. I paid much more than that and I’m a 90-year-old retired middle class man. Something is wrong with that kind of taxing.

It seems that every time I get a bill I see a tax that has been added or increased. I just noticed that on my telephone bill there was a "printed bill fee" of $2.99. Apparently they are charging me that amount for printing my bill. The cost of printing bills should be their cost. Shame on them for their greed. That same statement shows $18.73 for both federal and state taxes. Come on, surely there is a limit to taxing.

In Illinois, we have one of the highest gasoline taxes of any neighboring state, and not far behind the highest in the U.S. Not a good position to hold.

Legalizing marijuana for public use was a mistake, it should have been legalized only for medical purposes. But our politicians saw it necessary out of hunger and greed for more taxes, to make it legal for private use.

Taxes are way out of control for those in the middle class that make up the majority in our nation. Yes, we get a small tax relief in different ways but compared to big business it is practically nothing. The big money people sit in a demanding position and control our politicians. So what’s new? Money has always been controlled, but is more aggressive today than ever before.

I think we need a straight percentage of equal amount set for all tax payers based on total income. It seems to me this would be the fairest way for taxing income and worth.

I believe that abortion, in most situations, is criminal being an act to end a life. I believe that life begins at conception and the fetus is a live unborn human. To abort is against God's Laws, so man should be concerned about this.

At the top of my pet peeve list is Trump’s, 'Make America Great Again.' This was his slogan the last time he was running for president and is using it again this time. I’ve said it before, America has never stopped being great. He should have used, 'let's keep America great.' Obviously he wouldn’t be the one that could do this as his, un-American try to overturn the election in 2020, and encouraging the takeover and rioting of the Capitol, and as an ex-president, to be indicted on felony charges. This certainly is not 'making America great again,' but destroying it.

In my list of pet peeves, that I presented here, I’m well aware that everyone will not agree with me, but my feelings are unequivocally strong. I have no bad feelings toward anyone who disagrees with me because differing opinions are what keeps America great. Thanks be to the Lord.