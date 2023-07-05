Our politicians have made government’s performance a soap opera, as the business of the people has been set aside as secondary to censorship of someone in the opposite party. The most recently is the House censured California’s Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations in a rare vote. They, it appears, have given this priority over all other business. They are now playing the children’s game, with the mentality of a child, and trying to get even with the other party, over the Trump investigation. It seems that trampling on the other party is the modern-day procedure and only way weak minds can function.

With all the other important issues facing our nation the Republicans have chosen to address a subject, and censoring Schiff, who was only doing what he should have been doing, investigating an issue.

It is my opinion that we have more important business to tend to, such as the countries of China, Russia and North Korea, all three nuclear powered countries that are a threat to the peaceful nations of the world.

We have a high cost of medical drugs, and some are so costly that only the very rich can afford them. Politicians should be working on this problem as many people’s lives could be saved with such medication. Many have died for lack of these kinds of medicine unattainable to them because of cost.

We have a record high from deaths caused by firearms in the United States, especially among the younger people. There are several things that should be explored by our politicians. Researching and findings from it could help this problem. Gun control is only one, but other things could be done to help this situation.

The cost of food is at a ridiculous high cost. We have been told several reasons for these inflated prices and most of this does not make sense to me. I believe that someone in the chain, is making an enormous amount of money at the working people’s expense.

My mention herein is only a tip of the iceberg of our problems today, that we are facing in this great country, the United States of America. These problems rage on while our politicians concentrate on censoring someone. When will this childish and insane fighting stop and our politicians get back to important matters, that of representing the people as meant to be.

Maybe their minds will become, as a matured mind should and they shed this childish ridiculous getting even performance we now see.

It is disheartening to think that our country has sunk to such a low-level by our politicians. We now recall the good years of our representatives when their thinking was directed toward the good of the people and not themselves. A time before all the hate and distorted thinking came into play. Not only is it disheartening today, but downright frightening to see the games being played when so many problems need to be addressed.

Wake up you boneheads, there is much work to be done. You are being paid to represent us. We would be fired if we worked on our job as you do. I pray that you will see the light and return to the grown men’s status, and forget your childhood days of getting even.