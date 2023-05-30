Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

We in America now live surrounded by corruption, lies, and brutality. A world gone wrong from the way it was. A world drowning in taxes, high cost of everything from a loaf of bread to an automobile and everything between. To be poor is to be hungry and to be wealthy has almost become sinful, as greed has caused them to want more. The price of medications has jumped to a record high and the middle class and poor must make do without it and many are dying. Some medications now cost, in the thousands of dollars that only the very wealthy can afford. If you think you can beat the high cost of food by raising a garden, think again, for our inflated world has caused the price of seed, plants, and fertilizers to increase in price considerably. It seems that one cannot win no matter how hard you work and try.

Most states have now passed laws making it legal to purchase marijuana for individual pleasures — a drug that makes you high and intoxicated — a great thing for the drug heads. It could have been passed for medical purposes only, but our politicians hurriedly voted approval for public use because of the high taxes they could impose and fatten their tills. This is the thinking and mentality of some of the politicians we now have in office.

The crime used by military weapons legally in the hands of some, have been used in the murdering of hundreds of innocent people throughout the country. Murder by these weapons have occurred in churches, schools, shopping centers, clubs and parking lots, and most any place large crowds congregate. But no action has been taken by our politicians to help this cause. Actions to eliminate these weapons would be in violation of the second amendment they say, which is untrue. Money funneled to them by way of the NRA, is their reason. It comes down to cold facts, we are not safe anywhere partly due to no action from the politicians.

Children are being mistreated daily by some parents, criminals, and others but it appears not much attention is given to this problem — a problem that is crying for relief.

Lies now seems to be the status quo. It seems many believe nothing is wrong with telling lies. We have heard so many lies the last few years from some of our politicians that many people actually believe them for the truth. This was proven recently when so many was led to believe that an election was stolen from the true winner.

An attack on our Capitol in 2020 was an attack on our democracy, which is a government by and for the people where the supreme power is vested in the people, by representation of elected officials held by free elections. This very freedom was an attack by a mob of criminals. Never before has such an event happened in the history of our great nation.

Corruption is a common thing that appears way too often in modern day — not only within politics but in the civilian community. Many people are now involved in stealing from others by way of scams using modern tools such as the computers and phones, and other devices to do so. You must always be alert or a big part of your livelihood may be stolen, causing much stress and worries.

This is not the great country we have known in the past. Our country and what it stands for hasn’t changed but the people have. Greed, drugs and laziness, in my opinion are some of the major causes we are experiencing today. We are hurting in all areas of goodness within the realm of human kind. May God help us to overcome our woes. Thanks be to Him.