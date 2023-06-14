The story of the horse and his family dates back some 50 million years. This is more than my fragile mind can process. It is a story of a struggle and success, of triumph and disaster. When Columbus came to the New World, there were no horses here. So, it came as a surprise when science learned later that the entire horse family got its start and spent its early stages in north America.

We must go back, back in time some 50 million years, when North America is basking in a balmy climate of hot summers and warm winters. The Rockies have not grown their pond peaks, and the Gulf of Mexico reaches up into what is now Illinois. There are redwoods and magnolias, fig trees and dainty birches way up in Alaska, and there are alligators in the streams of North Dakota. What a difference as we know these places today.

Our dusty prairie lands are park lands for tender vegetation. There are crystal lakes, shady forests and patches of soft, green grass. In the animal world the furry animals have replaced the dinosaurs. It is a dawn world, and here among the grassy meadows we find Eohippus — the dawn horse.

This remote ancestor of the great horse is no bigger than a fox — but he is a graceful creature. He stands with a herd of friends and relatives, munching the tender grasses. At shoulder level, he is 11 inches high. He has the arched back and graceful neck which he inherited by his distant descendants. He has a long, horsey tail and a graceful, flowing mane.

The herd is startled and the dawn horses take off on a trot. They do not run like modern horses, for they have not yet developed the hard hooves which a horse needs to gallop, Eohippus has soft toes on his feet. He has four toes on each front foot, and three on his back feet. It will take his family almost 50 million years to develop the hard teeth, the huge size, the mighty muscles and hard hooves of the modern horse as we know today.

In 50 million years the shape of land and sea has changed many times. Several times Alaska has reached out a hand and formed a land bridge between North America and Asia. Some of the horse ancestors trotted over Europe. We do not know what happened, but the original horses of North America perished, and the horse family survived only in the Old World.

Just another story that calls to mind, God’s wonderful and fascinating world.