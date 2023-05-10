It appears that we will have in the 2024 presidential election a Democrat incumbent, Joe Biden, that many think is too old and shouldn’t be running. Apparently Biden doesn’t think so. Donald Trump, a Republican, lost the 2020 election, tried to overturn it and encouraged the takeover and rioting of the Capitol, and - after serving as a one term president - was indicted on felony charges along with other scandalous events. This is not "cut and dry," but from what the polls show these two, Biden and Trump will likely be nominated by their parties.

Both men, I’m sure are driven by their egos and strong mentalities to be president again, like a fever running high and out of control. Biden should know that his mental capacity is not the same as when he was younger. Age has a way of fooling us and lowering our thinking abilities. A good example of this was from my own experience. I had a valid drivers license that was good for another year before it would expire and would need renewing. I was driving this day and was approaching a red light when a sudden feeling came over me and I wondered if I would be able to find the brake pedal with my foot. I have no feeling in the bottom of my feet, as I am diabetic, making it difficult to feel the gas and brake pedal. This feeling had never occurred before. I made the light ok, but decided I wouldn’t drive anymore, and I didn’t. I never renewed my license when it expired. I was 89 when this happened and I realized, from this event, that age was catching up with me and my driving was dangerous to others and myself. So Biden should realize his age could cause problems being president.

Trump has an excessive admiration for himself, called narcissism, and he is eaten-up with it. But worst than this was his self-incrimination that he so blatantly and publicly demonstrated on TV with his encouragement to overthrow the election and riot at the capitol.

With Trump, we have a man that has held the highest office in our country that was publicly saying that the election was stolen from him in 2020 which he knew full well was untrue. But he was successful in convincing a considerable amount of people of his lies and many still believe it to this day. This has been a great fascination to me as to how so many could believe this, as it was proven by the courts, and many others that it was a legitimate election.

I join those that feel Biden is too old. I feel he has done a relatively good job but should step aside because of his age.

It is highly concerning to me, if the polls turn out to be correct, where this country is headed. Where have all the good men or women gone? I can never remember a situation where a choice like this has presented itself in a presidential election. Just think of how unreal this situation is, a man over the hill in age and another that can’t separate right from wrong, running for president of this great country.

Maybe the polls will be incorrect and candidates will be younger and honest. Maybe I’m wishful thinking or over-reacting on this issue but am highly concerned about this situation. Hopefully the Lord will intervene, and if so, we know it will turn out for the best. Thanks be to God.