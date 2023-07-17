Bossy, the farm cow, has really only one stomach, but it is divided into four parts. She uses her fancy stomach to swallow mouthfuls of grass, and later she coughs them up and chews the cud. The farm cow inherited her special stomach from the wild cattle who were her ancestors. And they needed it to save themselves from their prowling enemies.

A cow in the pasture seems to spend most of her day dining. First she ambles around lazily gathering mouthfuls grass and swallowing them whole. The unchewed food goes down into the rumen and the reticulum, the first room and the second room of her stomach.

When they are filled, the cow strolls to some quiet place and takes life easy while she chews the cud. She brings up a wad of unchewed food with a little hiccup and uses her sturdy molars to grind it to pulp. The cud is now ready to be swallowed again. Down it goes through the rumen and the reticulum into room three, which is the omasum.

In the omasum, some of the juices are squeezed out from the food. The pulpy mass then goes to the abomasum, where it is doused with digestive juices and broken down into nourishing chemicals. After a few hours of chewing one cud after another, the cow is ready to graze again.

The farm cow does not need to spend all this time dinning. But she must use this method of digesting her food because of the four-part stomach she inherited from her wild cattle ancestors. All of our domestic animals descended from wild ancestors, and the ancestors of the cow were grazers who roamed the grassy plains and wooded slopes in ancient times.

They shared their lands with hungry meat-eaters. The grazing herd was hunted by wolf packs and giant cats. Most herds could outrun their enemies over a long distance. But it was not easy to graze and watch for danger at the same time.

They kept out of sight most of the time, and came into the open only in the dim light at dawn and sunset to grab a quick meal and swallow it whole. Later they hid among the trees and shady shrubs while they took time to chew the cud. Today the cow in the pasture is not threatened by prowling meat-eaters, and they do not need to grab a meal and chew it in hiding. But her ancestors needed that special four-room stomach that they inherited from them.

The cud-chewing animals are called ruminants because the first chamber of the stomach is called the rumen. Our domestic cattle, the cows, sheep and goats, are all ruminants. The camels of the deserts and the patient llamas of South America are also ruminants. The tall giraffe, the deer and the graceful antelopes are ruminants that still enjoy life in the wild. Like the ancestors of the farm cow, these wild ruminants need their special stomachs to grab a quick meal and hide from their enemies.

It is almost unbelievable the background of the cow and other animals mentioned here, and the ancestors they came from. Until I researched this subject, I had no idea of its complexity and fascination.