Monday marked the first day of spring, a time the world is full of the hope of life and joy, and yet today I am sad.

It happens every season. Just as we are saying hello and welcoming the oncoming changes of the year, we are simultaneously, albeit unconsciously (or is it subconsciously?), saying goodbye to the passing season. I say goodbye in my heart to winter, to snowy woods, lovely, dark and deep, to Christmastide, to the clean and refreshing chill of winter, and to all the ineffable joy of that time.

Whenever a season changes, I am always finding myself discontented with the change. Ironically, though, I am also discontented with being in the midst of the season, as well. How many times have I wanted it to be summer in the dead of winter or wanted it to be winter in the heat of summer? Every single season.

Civilization and Its Discontents, a book written by Sigmund Freud, and a book I unhappily read years ago, and happily have forgotten everything but the title of since, was apparently a very learned treatise on the psychological construct of the individual within the matrix of civilization. Whatever the merit of such an investigation into the supposed psychological instincts of lust and murder, which Catholic theology would simply call Original Sin, this much is certain, no psychoanalysis could explain this seasonal discontent with an appeal to sex or violence. Freud should explain, not why man is mad in a mad world, but why he is unhappy in a happy world.

The idea that everything that passes through the heart of man is founded upon the unconscious instinct to break the Commandments Thou Shalt Not Kill and Thou Shalt Not Commit Adultery is as absurd as it is philosophically childish. This seasonal discontent I am describing is just a case in point. What does the discontent of joy and gaiety of springtime flowers mean to the psychoanalyst? The psychological mood or pathos of the thing is so much bigger than mere animalistic movements of the body, be it unchecked aggression or affection.

The reason for the thing is cosmological, I think, or, not just but also eschatological, or dealing with the theology of death and judgment, the final destinies of man. As time passes, as seasons pass from one to another, we become aware somehow that the world is progressive, or better put, the world is journeying.

The Eastern philosophies and religions would have man believe that man is indeed on a journey--a trip in a circle and to nowhere, or Nirvana. Western philosophies and religions, from Aristotle to Aquinas, would say that we are traveling through time to our eternal destination in a straight line. The East is circular; the West linear. From an Eastern perspective, the seasons do look circular. They surely return every year as a consequence of celestial forces. Yet, the Eastern idea of man within the context of this seasonal discontent makes no sense. If seasons always return, why be discontent?

The only thing that makes sense is a linear understanding of the seasons, as if each year with its four seasons were beads wound round the thread of time like a rosary, and our lives pass from one bead, one season, to the next, without hope of return. As we pass through each season, we gather rosebuds as we may, but, like the parable of the diamond collector, never enough, always, never enough. That accounts for the sadness. The seasons's flowers, the good deeds and happy memories only that season could afford us, have passed through our fingers like so many flowers or jewels we never collected and saved and stored in our hearts and memories to enrich our lives by. Spring's a season for finding myself a year older, but not an hour richer.

Come to think of it, I should write a book called Man and His Discontents, which may not be as intellectually trendy as Freud's book, but at least it would help to explain why I'm sad when the flowering world is happy.