I am not a betting man. I do not make wagers on events I have no control over. There are enough thrills in this life to forego the pleasures of placing all I have on the thin chance of a fishing line, hoping against all hope that the ball will fall just right, or the numbers align by some stroke of astronomic luck. I know that there are those here in Southern Illinois who do, who place their entire livelihood on the table and have placed their bets against all odds, all reason, all evidence to the contrary. These people are bold if not borderline crazy. And I am not referring to those who frequent the gas station gambling machines.

I suppose that Pascal with his wager was the first to formulate the commonsensical argument that it is better to believe in God than not, since God, being on hypothesis a judge liable to sentence me to eternal hellfire, it would be better to believe in Him than not, since the costs of not believing in God outweigh the benefits of not believing. This is because life is short, and eternity is long, as I think St. Augustine says – one who was well accustomed to the so-called benefits of a merely earthly existence. You spend your days and nights believing that God does not exist, that there is no judge to pass sentence on your life and how you lived it at the time of your death, but rather go on living without a care in the world, indulging in every kind of vice (which doesn't make you happy anyway, but that's for another time), and all the while the possibility of judgment looms over your head like one of those cartoon anvils dangling from a shoe string.

Whatever else may be said for such a life, this much is true enough: it is finite. The pleasure-seeking life is short lived, as all lives are. It will come to an end, and then, either nothing, as those who gamble against God hope, or an eternity of pleasure for those who believe or an eternity of pain for those who don't.

But, like I said, I am not a gambling man. I never liked Pascal's wager. It smacks of a certain disassociated devotion to God, an abstract love, an almost quid pro quo kind of belief, which is really no love or faith at all. But Pascal helps to illustrate the dilemma of reality, and the choice we must make, and I emphasize must make. There is simply no getting around the reality that we all die and there is something or nothing after death.

It is not my place to preach. I am no preacher but a fellow traveller on the road of reality with you, dear reader. Life is too short, and eternity too long, not to take the trouble to grapple with the questions of existence and God. And I think that's the crux of the matter. The world is becoming ever more non-religious precisely to the degree that it is becoming non-rational. Post-modern man does not think any more but feels as by blind instinct or, what is more accurate, by unbridled desire. Instead of thinking about his actions in the context of a matrix of meaning, the man of today acts out of his desire instead of his understanding. The ratiocinative faculty is reduced to pragmatic judgments instead of on theoretical conceptions of those acts in the context of reality itself. But even in this he fails, because the most practical judgment one can make is choosing between life and death.

Come to think of it, the unbeliever today is walking about the street, revolver to temple, playing reality roulette; only, instead of odds one to six, the truth is the gun is fully loaded, and the man is betting on a dud.