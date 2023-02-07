In order to step up my photography for the paper, I wanted to buy a camera lens; however, the only seller in the region - Best Buy - was over an hour away in Cape Girardeau. Needless to say, I made the purchase on Amazon.

At the opening of Oasis Outdoors Home Center last week in Marion, Mayor Mike Absher spoke of the importance of spending our money locally. He said that, in order to build our local economy back up, we needed to "make a real concerned and dedicated and purposeful effort to spend our money right here."

Now I could not agree more with this statement. On the face of it, it sounds reasonable and worthy of praise. But is it practical? And, what is more to the point, does it address the underlying cause for concern in our local economies?

One of the issues is consumer cost. How do I spend my money locally when doing so would result in a net financial loss to myself? For example, I wanted that Nikon AF FX NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8D Lens for my Nikon DSLR D3500 camera made in China, but more on that in a second. But no retailer within 50 miles sold it. In order to make that local purchase - is Missouri local? - I would have had to spend almost $15 extra in gas on only a $130 purchase, to cover the 100 mile roundtrip in my Honda Pilot!

Mayor Absher's desire for local commerce is good, but we must discuss the costs of buying local. In my lens example, I would incur an increase cost of over 11% to make the same purchase locally that I could with the click of a trackpad. Considering the financial cost along with time cost of two-hours in a car versus two minutes online, the practical decision to buy local becomes even more strained.

If we do not overcome the costs of doing business locally, how will consumers think it worth their while to buy local goods? Is this discussion about buying local goods versus online shopping straining gnats while swallowing camels? Is there something more fundamental at stake than local retail commerce? All the appliances in Oasis, for instance, are either made in China or elsewhere, but not in Marion, Illinois. And what does it matter if I bought my Nikon lens online or in Missouri? It was still made in China.

During the Oasis opening, an LG appliance representative was showing off the latest appliance gizmo to Mayor Absher. This thing could steam and store your shirts and pants, and, from the look of it, could probably make you an espresso. Everyone thought it was techie-cool and innovative, but notwithstanding its sleek black body tucked between two more traditionally sized appliances, it was the electronic elephant in the room everyone seemed to overlook: Marion doesn't make LG appliances. China does.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics article, "Forty years of falling manufacturing employment," employment in the computer and electronic production sector has declined by 43% from 1970 to 2019, even though the GDP's manufacturing share of the market has remained about the same. Job loss in the computer manufacturing sector is the result of a massive trade deficit with China, and because innovations in robotics and automation in manufacturing has replaced human labor.

I think it is hard for any local retailer to compete with online stores like Amazon. It is simply cheaper and more convenient to shop online. But perhaps the real challenge for local economies is not so much in providing more retail stores as providing more local manufacturing - and of goods locals can actually manufacture. But with the rise of the machine and computer technologies, the future may be bleak for manmade goods and services, no matter where they are made or sold. And if your Jetsons appliance can steam your pants and make your coffee, you don't need a local dry cleaners or café.

Come to think of it, labor-saving devices don't really save labor.