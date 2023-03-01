In the business of conducting oneself through the woods as through life, it is best to keep to the old ways; otherwise one ends up lost or dead. In life there are two kinds of paths, those which others forge and those which we forge ourselves either out of ignorance or hubris or a false sense of adventure. The whole trick of existence is to know which path to take for ourselves at a given fork in the road, to choose the old or new way of doing things. I tend to choose the old as opposed to the new, which is rather un-American of me, I know, but by doing so I have had many successes in my life, not the least of which being that I'm still alive today.

Ancient poets took the old paths, whereas modern poets insist upon the new. Take the medieval poet Dante for example. In The Divine Comedy, an epic poem, which tells of what the poet Dante saw in the worlds beyond this world, opens with the lines,

Midway upon the journey of our life

I found myself within a forest dark,

For the straightforward pathway had been lost.

Dante's adventure retraces the straightforward pathways of humanity and takes him through Hell and Purgatory to reach Heaven. It is no exaggeration to say that modern poets and people intentionally lose that traditional path to blaze a new trail for humanity, reversing humanity's course toward Heaven only to reach Hell, and end the journey of their life in either existential crisis or suicide.

Last spring, full of energy and a desperate desire to feel alive again after spending almost the entire winter in a hospital bed, I went out into the Shawnee National Forest to hike the Rocky Bluff Trail, famed for its springtime wildflowers and waterfalls. The first part of the trail went through bumblebee-loud glades of blue flowers, and I was feeling alive again, invigorated by the light and music. As the trail wound through the flowers and ferns, over wooden bridges over cool water streams, gently trickling below the path, I came at last to a point at which there were two paths in the forest: one continued on which had perhaps the better claim – because there was an actual sign marked by park authorities – but just to the side of the official trail, there appeared to be another way which inclined uphill, which I thought perhaps more promising of beauty and adventure.

I took the left path, but soon discovered that the way only went up for a short while, then quickly descended where the path narrowed and the forest widened all around me. I passed by some wooden boards over a hole in the ground, indicating that there were ancient tunnels that led to the netherworld beyond the boards. Though I observed this fact, I still proceeded downhill, even as the path narrowed ever more until – alas – the path had vanished before my feet, and I stood in a foreign part of the forest, contemplating my isolation in the still and silence of an increasingly ominous land.

At that moment, I had the choice either to retrace my tracks and get back on the original path marked by the park authority, or blaze a new trail. In the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, "Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” But, as Emerson's friend Henry David Thoreau put it, "I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately." Every year in the Shawnee National Forest a hiker dies. I did not go into the woods to die deliberately, so I turned back to find the straightforward pathway I had lost. Though the waterfall at the end of the trail was dry that year, at least I am alive today to try again this spring to see and photograph its beauty.

Come to think of it, two roads diverged in a wood, and I, I took the one more travelled by, and that has made all the difference.