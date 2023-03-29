What if I were to tell you that, in light of the UFO mania that has swept through the media these days, the majority of mankind actually believes in extraterrestrials, that is, entities who inhabit the heavens?

You might call me crazy or gullible, believing that I have fallen under the spell of the recent social media frenzy about flying saucers and mysterious lights in the sky. No, that's not quite my meaning. I mean, of course, most people believe in what are commonly called angels, even if they don't believe in aliens. And the reason is simple enough: unlike the vast amount of evidence put forth in support of the belief in the existence of aliens which amounts to shreds and tatters of superstition, those who believe in angels base their belief on the sound doctrines of the most venerable institution in the world, the Catholic Church.

It is peculiarity bordering on absurdity that, whereas medieval men of the philosophical schools of the early days of the universities full of science and faith argued about the number of angels to be located on the point of a pen, the modern men of so-called science are bantering back and forth in the press, lecture halls and on television documentaries directed toward the masses about the number of aliens in the vast vacuum of space lightyears away.

You see the shift? A world in which faith and science played together like a kitten and a ball of yarn produced theories as warm and comforting as the fireside, whereas today the men of science and faithlessness can only produce theories which are cold and distant.

And the scientific speculations of extraterrestrials have had an effect on the culture's imagination — for the worse.

Films about aliens taken as a whole leave a person with the impression that, whatever else aliens might be, they are veritable monsters ready to snatch you out of bed. Then if you are not left to die in empty space, you are returned with no bodily scars, only psychological ones.

Contrast the image of the modern day alien: a little dark body, disproportionate limbs, protruding dark, ominous eyes, a silent knife-slit mouth to add to the mystery in a word, a devil, with the medieval, or even modern day Guardian Angel prayer card art figure: a tall beautiful human body, shimmering in radiant light, escorting a precious child across a rickety bridge, with a soft and powerful countenance looking down, not with condescension but motherly care.

The effect is singular, that the modern day myth can only produce monsters of our imagination and fear, twisting and distorting the natural order and form of nature, whereas the ancient belief in angels had a nurturing effect on our human sensibilities. Christians believed — many still do, if you can believe it — that a child coming into the world was given a guide to watch and care for them, who would be the light in the darkness in the night, who would with gentleness direct their thought to the good, while softly admonishing them of any bad thought or intention, who would, from their first gasp of breath to their last, be there always in love.

People are formed by their beliefs. We have the choice to believe that there are no such things as aliens, but believe there are devils, which extraterrestrials resemble to a remarkable degree. There are good angels as well, not far off in some other world, hovering and brooding over it like a loving mother hen, and who are innumerable, if not as countless as the stars.

Come to think of it, we really are not alone.