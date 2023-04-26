There has been a growing trend to work from home after the pandemic closed businesses down and shut people inside to shelter in place, and I am not sure if it is a good thing or a bad thing.

From a business standpoint, work from home is great. There are studies that show that people are more efficient with their time and so more productive. There's the added bonus of a businesses not having to pay to keep the lights on, because yours are burning at home. That goes for air conditioning, too, and whatever else expenses businesses would incur just operating with a staff on hand.

But when you are home, those expenses become yours. You have to pay for the water you drink and flush; the electricity you use to power your computer; the internet server you pay for. Some businesses – probably most – offset those kind of operational expenses by reimbursement allowances and whatnot. So perhaps those are a wash.

Then there's the cost of not having the good of your coworkers's society, which telecommunications can hardly substitute. Then again, maybe the society of your coworkers is not that good, so that would be benefit not a cost.

There are perceived benefits of working from your home, too. For starters, you don't have to get out of bed – just sleep with your laptop and cellphone next to you so you can start working when you wake up. There are no commutes, no traffic accidents, no rain, no snow, no world to deal with, but then again, I personally did not elect to be born not to deal with the world. Come to think of it – wait, too soon. Hold that thought.

The work from home movement has been sweeping through industries, private and public, for the past three years or so now at an accelerating rate, that the long-term effects, good and bad, have not been fully contemplated.

What will come of a world in which the majority of mankind works from home? Where fathers and mothers are home all the time? And, with the increasing of home-schooling to boot, what will come of a world in which there are more families living and working at home than in the world? Could that be a good thing or a bad thing?

The answer to that question probably depends on whether the family is good or bad. If the family cannot stand each other, then there will probably be more incidences of domestic disputes and divorce and juvenile detention. If the family loves each other, then spending more time together will be a blessing.

There are many things to consider when taking on a job working from home. There are healthy habits to cultivate, like utilizing the increased amount of time to workout in the morning instead of sleeping in; or saving money on not eating out because you simply walk to your kitchen for some lunch; or being very efficient with your work load so you can have a higher quality of life after work with your family and friends.

Whether one works from home or the office, the benefits to costs come down to the kind of person you are. Do you take advantage of an advantage? Or is that the time you loosen up and let go a bit?

My wife and I homeschool our children. I also work from home. I can say that in my experience I wish I had the society of my coworkers more, but I very much enjoy and would like to enjoy more the society of my family.

Come to think of it, now that this article is done, I think that's what I'll go do.