Opinion | Daily Herald: Diversifying your environment leads to empathy and healthier society

University of Chicago Neurobiologist Peggy Mason wanted to explore why we feel empathy for some but not others. She decided to study rats.

If a rat saw another rat in distress, would it help the other out?

Mason’s experiment tested rats’ ability to use empathy as a motivation for action, according to a news release from the U of C.

First, would a rat help another rat in distress? Second, would a rat help a rat of another color?

But first, she had to determine whether a rat has the capacity for empathy.

She put one rat in a clear plastic tube and introduced another rat outside the tube. That rat on the outside would put itself in a bad spot in order to help out the one in the tube, her research says, concluding that rates have the capacity for empathy.

The second part of the experiment took a white rat that had never met a black rat to see whether it would help it. It did not.

However, white rats that lived with black rats would help out any rat.

Her conclusion is that some empathy is baked in through biology but also can be shaped by one’s environment.