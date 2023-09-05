The Republican Party is in dire need for a candidate to run in the next general election that has a good chance of winning. Donald Trump is not the one that can win. He had his shot at the presidency and wasn’t able to beat out Biden for a second term, claiming that Biden had stole the election from him.

He had a notorious record of lying. We cannot survive another four years of his shenanigans. Even though he convinced many people, those that thought the Brooklyn Bridge was for sale, that the election was stolen from him. He wasn’t even close to the truth when he spread this lie. He knew that it wasn’t stolen from him.

This was a man that was president during the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis and his contribution as president was to get on TV and tell people “this would soon go away, Just wait and see.”

He was not God’s gift to mankind as he thought he was and apparently convinced many people that he was. Believe me he was not. This is the man that has been accused of encouraging the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on our Capitol with his lies. He set in his office gloating over what he was seeing on TV, while doors were being broken down, windows being shattered and much more destruction being carried out, all of which he could have stopped, but chose not to.

But even more serious than that, some death threats were being chanted against the Vice President. One would think that the man that was his vice president, and being threatened, would have brought about an intervention from Trump to help him. This didn’t happen.

When Trump lost the election, he had ordered the vise president to declare the election, in Georgia was rigged by the Democrats, therefore deeming it illegal making Trump the winner. There was no evidence that this had happened, and Pence stated he did not have the authority as vice president to make such a call. That was seen as the reason Trump didn’t come to his aid.

Trump was one of those people that used all means, including his own people, to accomplish his desire no matter how or what they had to do legal or illegal. If they didn’t perform, they were swept out the door like trash.

This is the poor fellow that they are picking on now. He has had, several indictments in three or four different states and is under the gun, some being serious chargers. His cult has rallied around him and claiming its all politics and they are trying to ruin this great American.

I pity those that has been drawn into Trump's web of lies and believe he is pure and good and that he is the kind of man we need in the White House. What a joke. We do not need a cult leader, leading our country.

My thoughts carry me in a different direction, The Republican Party cannot win as long as the name Trump is present in their organization. They need to, dump Trump and forget that he ever existed. I know I can as a Democrat, having voted for a Republican a few times. I always voted for the man, not the party.