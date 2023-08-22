I read this article that said, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was going to eliminate air mail all together and add distribution centers in several places. This is like robbing Peter to pay Paul and will only slow down our mail delivery. Even now with air service mail it is often slow in reaching its destination. May I remind you, the Pony Express delivered long distance mail quicker than mail service today does, in many cases.

The only way to save money is to take politics out of our mail service. Example, like adding distribution centers. Obviously, this is a full-fledged political ploy to accommodate certain areas.

This article also states, “Shifting packages and envelopes from air cargo to ground transportation was part of DeJoy’s larger plan to improve the Postal Service’s financial health.” Who is he kidding?

This article goes on to say, “It’s part of DeJoy’s broader effort to reduce operating costs, increase revenue from packages, and ensure timely deliveries, along with adjusting postage costs to mitigate inflation and expanding delivery points.”

It appears that DeJoy’s plan to reduce operation cost will only cost the consumer more. When he speaks of adjusting postage cost, he is most likely talking higher postage rates, and expanding delivery points which will increase mail service cost.

The Postal Service reported a projected $6 billion in unplanned costs this year because of inflation, retirement cost and other factors, the article said. One would think that the Postal Service would have a general idea from past records, as to how many workers would retire every year. This would only be a general idea of that cost but shouldn’t be that surprising. The ‘other factors’ is what bothers me.

In this report, DeJoy reported that the Postal Service opened its first distribution center in Richmond Virginia, and plans to open nine more regional centers. This no doubt will be a costly undertaking. What we see here, in my opinion is simply politics working at its fullest, for where these regional centers will be located will be politically motivated.

I guess, even a Postmaster General has dreams at times, but only in a dream would what he proposed work. Certainly, he will make several politicians happy, while robbing Peter to pay Paul.