Aborigine is a member of the earliest-known group of people to inhabit any country. The term comes from the Latin words "ab origine" and means, “from the beginning.” It refers to all first inhabitants, such as the Native Americans of the Western Hemisphere (World Book Encyclopedia).

Such were the people that occupied this area and the whole of Southern Illinois. Never did a race inspire more romantic contemplation, or suffer more speedily and completely a disastrous fate. They perished when they came in contact with our civilization. Before they could be studied as men or as nations, as families or tribes, either by their traditions and literatures, by their customs and affinities, they had disappeared.

Their origin is a mystery. Their history is a myth. Their manners and customs are chiefly romance. Their language is mostly unknown, and their literature is a blank. A few mounds, some beads, a small variety of earth-made ware, stone hammers, implements for dressing skins, and now and then one of their own idols of religious worship, together with a few personal articles of luxury or dissipation, or ornament, are all of their domestic or public life left to us.

Were they the lost tribes of Israel, as some have argued? Were they Aztecs, akin to those who settled Mexico and perhaps Peru? Were they Mongolians, who crossed Behring’s Straits? Each theory has had ardent advocates, but no ingenuity has thus far obtained any key to this riddle. (History of Jackson County)

Human beings have lived in the Mississippi Valley for thousands of years. About 500 AD, when the Roman Empire was crumbling to bits, the Mississippi culture was springing up in Central North America. These people inhabited both sides of the river near Tower Rock. They lived in organized villages, were skilled in many arts and crafts, and developed a rather complex society. They are often called the Mound Builders because they erected mounds, large and small, for many purposes. Some were home sites, others were temples and holy places, lookouts, granaries, cemeteries, and so on. Remains of them have been found; most of them are rich in artifacts of importance to archaeologist.

These Native Americans must have been acquainted with Tower Rock; such a feature could not have failed to attract their attention. No doubt the waters crashing about the rocks here were a hazard to the passage of their dugouts.

Some of these Native Americans, or perhaps earlier inhabitants of the region, carved and painted figures and designs on rocks and faces of the bluffs. Such petroglyphs are found in several place, including a village site at the base and river side of Fountain Bluff (Tower Rock).

The pictographs carved by Prehistoric dwellers on Fountain Bluff are amazing to see. I have been there several times and stand in awe as I look at these ancient carvings.