During the 16th century, busy sailing ships traveled back and forth between Europe and the Guinea Coast of West Africa. The masters of these trading vessels were called Guineamen and their fascinating wares came from distant ports around the world. Sometimes the Guineamen carried chubby little animals, never before seen in Europe, in their cargo.

These fat, furry little animals arrived in Europe about 300 years ago. Since they came on sailing ships from the Guinea Coast of Africa, people assumed that the little animals were natives of Guinea. They were fat as pigs and they often grunted like pigs — so it seemed quite natural to call them guinea pigs. Nothing could have been further from the truth. For the guinea pig is not a pig nor is he a native of Africa.

He is a buck-toothed rodent, cousin to the rat and the rabbit. His native home is South America, where his wild relatives still live on the rugged uplands of the Andes. The little fellow was one of the fascinating creatures that attracted the attention of early travelers in the New World and he was sent to the people of Europe as an example of the wonders of the Americas.

On the long journey, his ship put into the Guinea Coast and he arrived in Europe along with a cargo of goods from Africa. Naturally, he could not explain that he was a native American animal. But this did not bother the children of 16th century Europe. They recognized the so-called guinea pig as one of the most adorable pets in the world and promptly took him to their hearts. They discovered that he thrived on a diet of bran and green leaves and that he was very happy to be treated just like his cousins the rabbit.

These first guinea pigs were brownish-grey and their fur was short. They looked like their wild relatives that still live in the Andes. The pet guinea pigs enjoyed being adopted by human children and soon began to change. Today, most pet guinea pigs have coats of long silky fur. Many of them wear two colors in striking blotches of black and white, pearly greys, browns and blond honey colors.

The wild guinea pig is called the cavy. He builds a burrow and feeds by night. Mrs. Cavy has two babies to a litter and the frisky balls of fur start out looking for food the same day they are born. The tame guinea pig produces far more offspring, bigger litters and more often.

Some of us shudder to learn that the cuddly guinea pig is used as a laboratory animal, usually in medical research. It is true countless numbers of guinea pigs live and die for medicine, but in a proper laboratory the little animals are tended as carefully as pets and certainly not allowed to suffer.