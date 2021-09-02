Opinion | Gregory Clay: Making Sense of 2020 U.S. Census Report

Meanwhile, the U.S. population has become more diverse, more city-oriented, and more aged.

The population under age 18 totaled 73.1 million in the census; that’s down from 74.2 million in 2010, or 1.4 percent. Also, the birth rate was trending downward well before the pandemic.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average age of first-time mothers is 27, up from 23 in 2010, especially among White women. One driver in this decline is a sharp drop in teenage pregnancy, which decreased by 64 percent from 1991 to 2015, resulting in $4.4 billion in public savings in 2015 alone.

As women gain in educational and financial achievement, participate more in the labor force, and delay marriage, they become mothers later in life, all of which contribute to a declining birth rate.

“A woman with a high school diploma is more likely to have children in her early 20s,” Dr. Sarah Halpern-Meekin, a professor of family studies and human ecology at the University of Wisconsin told InsideSources. “But a woman with a graduate degree is more likely to have children in her early 30s.”

In other significant developments: