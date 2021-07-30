Opinion | Gregory Clay: More Institutions Should Follow NFL’s Lead on COVID

To manage its crisis, the NFL’s strategic master plan is simple: We’re not issuing an official vaccination mandate, but the punishment surely will feel like a mandate. Note that one forfeited loss could cost a team a playoff berth — and cash.

Overall, the best clarion call regarding the Holdout Class came from Kay Ivey, the Republican governor of Alabama, which has the nation’s lowest vaccination rate, per the CDC, at 34 percent. She spoke in frustration on July 22: “Folks (are) supposed to have common sense. But it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.”

Perhaps the rest of the country can take a cue from the NFL, which makes life remarkably uncomfortable for the unvaccinated.

And by using that old sports cliché: No “I” in team.

Said Dr. Rolle, “As football players ... you have to rely on the other 10 players on the field with you. It is a collective sort of group moving towards one common goal.”

To advance amid these perilous times in society, companies, schools, institutions, governments, businesses, etc., could authorize that those who defy vaccinations must wear masks — indoors and outdoors — and must be tested at least once or twice weekly.