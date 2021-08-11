Opinion | Help Carbondale build the best dog park in the region

Carbondale has been selected as a finalist in the PetSafe “Bark for Your Park” grant competition. We are among 20 cities from across the US that are competing for the $25,000 grant. The 5 winning cities will be selected based on the number of votes they receive.

You can vote once a day, every day, until August 31 at https://barkforyourpark.petsafe.com/locations/carbondale-il/

You don’t have to live in Carbondale. You can vote from anywhere in the world, so send along the URL to friends and family!

Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks, as 501(c)3 nonprofit, has pledged to build the park entirely through public support — without using tax money. The Carbondale Park District has designated 2 1/2 acres in Parrish Park, next to the Life Center, 2500 Sunset Drive, for the dog park.