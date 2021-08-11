Opinion | Help Carbondale build the best dog park in the region

Carbondale has been selected as a finalist in the PetSafe “Bark for Your Park” grant competition. We are among 20 cities from across the US that are competing for the $25,000 grant. The 5 winning cities will be selected based on the number of votes they receive.
You can vote once a day, every day, until August 31 at https://barkforyourpark.petsafe.com/locations/carbondale-il/
You don’t have to live in Carbondale. You can vote from anywhere in the world, so send along the URL to friends and family!
Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks, as 501(c)3 nonprofit, has pledged to build the park entirely through public support — without using tax money. The Carbondale Park District has designated 2 1/2 acres in Parrish Park, next to the Life Center, 2500 Sunset Drive, for the dog park.
We have been blessed with local businesses and unions who have donated their time and money: Arthur Agency designed our logo and signs; Thad Heckman created our concept drawing; John A. Logan Construction Program has begun building the ADA friendly walkway and shelter; The Egyptian Board of Realtors provided the water fountains; Asaturian Eton has been invaluable for surveying and site engineering; E.T. Simonds and Mark Mathis Excavating handled site prep; the Plumbers UA Local 160 apprenticeship program is set to install the water and spray fountains; Indian Creek Kennel, Pure Pet, and Banterra Bank are donating benches; and Greenridge Landscaping has pledged to install boulders and other landscaping. Carbondale and Murphysboro Walmarts have also given grants.
Contributions from individuals total over $40,000 and include major donations from Glenn and Jo Poshard, Dr. John Poulos, Jeff Franklin and Darrell Bryant, and anonymous donors who contributed spray fountains and named the small and large dog fields. The public outpouring of support has proven what a generous and supportive community we have in Carbondale.
We intend to build the best and most well-designed space for dogs to run and play - and for their owners to enjoy - at no cost to those who use the facility.
If Carbondale wins the votes, the $25,000 grant will allow us to do the following:
Install 5-foot high fencing surrounding the 2-1/2 acre park with large and small dog fields, three sally-port entries, and two maintenance gates; create agility equipment in the dog fields that includes natural features such as boulders and tree stumps; erect signage for the park, including rules signs at each entrance, donor recognition station, and educational signage; build an activity/event area outside the east gate; and plant beautiful, ecologically-beneficial native landscaping to screen the park from the nearby school yard and soccer fields.
Please join us as Carbondale continues to build the best facilities in the region for our friends, neighbors, and pets. We welcome individual contributions and urge you to “BARK FOR YOUR PARK”!
For more information about the dog park, visit https://cdaledogparks.org and https://www.facebook.com/cdaledogparks.
Jane Adams
Kirsten Trimble
Sara Eynon
Gail Robinson
Nancy Cottom
Marty Merrill
Lee Fronabarger
Members of Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks Board
